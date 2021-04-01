Bengaluru

BEL contributes vaccine storage equipment in Karnataka

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), as part of its CSR activities, has supplied cold-chain equipment (CCE), comprising 97 deep freezers and one walk-in freezer, to the State’s Department of Health and Family Welfare.

BEL, in a release, said it was among the few central public sector enterprises chosen by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to supply CCE to support the COVID-19 vaccination programme. The CCE, procured by BEL at a cost of around ₹1 crore, will be used to store vaccines at government district hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres.

The CCE was handed over to Indumati, project director, RCH, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, by Shivakumaran K.M., director (HR), BEL. Vikraman N., general manager (HR), BEL corporate office, and the corporate CSR team were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 10:41:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bel-contributes-vaccine-storage-equipment-in-karnataka/article34217808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY