BEL achieves record turnover of ₹17,300 Crores

April 02, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of about ₹17,300 crore (provisional & unaudited), during the financial year 2022-23, against the previous year’s turnover of ₹15,044 crore, registering a growth of 15%.

The defence PSU said BEL’s order book as on April 1, 2023, is around ₹60,500 crore. In the year 2022-23, BEL secured significant orders of around ₹20,200 crore (excluding taxes).

Some of the major orders acquired during the year were Himashakti, Medium Power Radar (Arudhra), Air Defence Control and Reporting System (Akashteer), Lynx U2 systems, EW Suite for MLH Upgrade, DR118 for Su-30, Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), SARANG ESM, etc.

Some of the major projects executed during FY 2022-23 were Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems, Akash Missile Systems, SATCOM Network, Command and Control Systems, various Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Communication equipment, Coastal Surveillance System, Electro-optic Systems, Fire Control Systems, Home Land Security Systems, Smart City projects, etc.

BEL achieved export sales of around US$46.5 Million during FY 2022-23 against the previous year’s export of US$ 33.3 million, registering a growth of 40%.

Major products exported include Transmit and Receive (TR) Modules, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Control Cards, Link-II Systems, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilisation System (CoMPASS), Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Medical Electronics, etc. BEL has acquired Export Orders worth US$ 75.66 Million during the year 2022-23.

“BEL has been contributing to the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the field of Defence and allied fields in a big way. BEL continues to focus on Research and Development through in-house efforts and collaboration with DRDO, academia and other industry partners. “Make in India” initiatives, indigenisation, outsourcing to Indian private industry, procurement from MSMEs & GeM procurement continue to top our priority list. BEL will continue to explore new growth opportunities through export initiatives, diversification, capability enhancement, competitiveness and modernisation,” Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, chairman and managing director, BEL.