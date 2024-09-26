Behind the scenes with Rambo Circus, now performing in Bengaluru 

Founded in 1991, Rambo Circus has been entertaining its audiences for more than three decades now. The troupe has witnessed a seachange within and outside during this period.

The internationally famous circus troupe would be in Bengaluru till October 31 to amuse the audience with their mastery in clowning, lasso wielding, juggling, and hula hoops, among other things. The shows are being organised by Bangalore Media Centre (BMC).

While the troupe continues to attract crowds, in the era of social media, smaller screens and reduced attention spans, things have not been getting easier for the artists who try to continue putting up their best performances amid challenges.

Many challenges

“I have been with Rambo Circus for the last 18 years,” says Rajiv Chatterjee, clown artiste with Rambo Circus. “During COVID, things got really difficult for us. We used to have about 300 artists. During COVID the number dropped down to 100.”

The troupe is staging their shows in Kengeri due to the easy metro and bus connectivity. There are three shows per day, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m., and audiences travel from as far as Mysuru to watch the show that has been going on in the city for the last 10 days.

Nevertheless, in recent years, circus troupes have reported seeing decreased audience, especially as videos of the tricks performed by circus artists are available on social media platforms now.

“With the audience numbers for circuses dwindling, we want to give people a glimpse into the life of circus artists so that they come and watch our shows,” says Vishwas B.H., a collaborator at BMC.

Pinning hopes on audience

During the performance, the troupe puts up an assortment of tricks with expertise. The clowns call in children to join in the fun as they perform, while gymnasts perform exercises that appear impossible to the common eye. “It can take up to one year for us to master the tricks that appear so natural,” says Chatterjee.

Many artistes, coming from extreme poverty, joined the circus at an extremely young age to support their families and stayed away from home for long periods. Take the case of Roshni Terangpi, a 28-year-old lasso wielder who hails from Assam and joined the circus right after finishing class 12.

On silver screen

Some of them have got opportunities to perform on the silver screen as well.

“I have performed with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, and with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as well,” says Terangpi. “What I enjoy most about performing is the audience clapping along and having fun,” she adds

Chatterjee is hopeful that the patrons would not let the troupe hang on to a trapeze and struggle for survival. As he gets ready for the first show of the day, he is optimistic. “We never let the audience get bored. Our aim is to help them enjoy the show so much so that they do not realise the passage of time. Only when you are here, you’d see how fun this is. So come and enjoy our shows, and bring your children too.”

