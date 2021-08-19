Begur lake incident: Criminal cases registered, police tells HC

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 04:24 IST

The city police on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that criminal cases were registered in connection with the recent incident of removal of the cover of a statue of Shiva, installed on an artificial island constructed inside Begur lake by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in violation of the court’s 2019 orders.

In a report submitted to the court, the City Police Commissioner has also stated that personnel have been deployed around the lake to ensure that miscreants do not indulge in violating court orders again.

Meanwhile, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna directed the police to examine the allegations that the cover was removed for the second time on the evening of August 11 after the BBMP had covered the statue in the morning.

Environment Support Group (ESG), an NGO, had alleged that miscreants had on social media platforms posted videos of their actions of uncovering the statue and placing several saffron-coloured flags on the under construction artificial island, further construction of which was stayed by the court in 2019.