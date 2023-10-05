HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Beeja Mela’ to be organised along with Krishi Mela from this year  

October 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of visitors at the Krishi Mela in Bengaluru.

A file photo of visitors at the Krishi Mela in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

From this year, during the annual Krishi Mela, the University of Agricultural Science, Bangalore (UAS-B) will also hold a ‘Beeja Mela’ (seed fair) to tackle the obstacles that figure in the seed supply chain. This was announced on Thursday by S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the UAS-B during the 58th Foundation Day celebration. 

He also said that there were provisions for students to get two degrees at the same time in collaboration with foreign universities. C.L. Laxmipathi Gowda, former Deputy Director-General, International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad, and co-founder of GRSV Consulting Services, Mysuru, spoke about the innovative and futuristic concepts available in education with the introduction of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP). 

He suggested that all State agricultural universities should be merged and integrated as multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU). He also highlighted the importance of internship programmes with both public and private institutions which will provide a hands-on practical training and support required for young professionals in the early stages of their careers.

As many as 13 people, including researchers, scientists, and students, were presented awarded across seven categories on the occassion of the Foundation Day.

Related Topics

Bangalore / university / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.