‘Beeja Mela’ to be organised along with Krishi Mela from this year  

October 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

From this year, during the annual Krishi Mela, the University of Agricultural Science, Bangalore (UAS-B) will also hold a ‘Beeja Mela’ (seed fair) to tackle the obstacles that figure in the seed supply chain. This was announced on Thursday by S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the UAS-B during the 58th Foundation Day celebration.

He also said that there were provisions for students to get two degrees at the same time in collaboration with foreign universities. C.L. Laxmipathi Gowda, former Deputy Director-General, International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad, and co-founder of GRSV Consulting Services, Mysuru, spoke about the innovative and futuristic concepts available in education with the introduction of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP).

He suggested that all State agricultural universities should be merged and integrated as multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU). He also highlighted the importance of internship programmes with both public and private institutions which will provide a hands-on practical training and support required for young professionals in the early stages of their careers.

As many as 13 people, including researchers, scientists, and students, were presented awarded across seven categories on the occassion of the Foundation Day.