Beds: Notices issued to private hospitals

24 April 2021 21:01 IST

Several private medical hospitals are still delaying handing over beds to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). On Saturday, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited Vikram Hospital, Shifaa Hospital, and HBS Hospital and directed health officials to issue show-cause notices to the managements for failing to comply.

This is the second time in a week that the civic body has served notice to Vikram Hospital. Mr. Gupta told reporters later that 11,000 beds would be available under the government quota over the next few days.

In the backdrop of complaints from people who still have to wait for days to get their COVID-19 test results, Mr. Gupta said action would be taken against labs that do not upload the results on the ICMR portal in time.

Police officials do rounds of hospitals

Senior police officials also did the rounds of hospitals in their jurisdictions to take stock of the situation. P. Harishekaran, IGP (Training), who visited Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road, told the media that police officers were also coordinating with companies providing oxygen to ensure adequate supply.

According to Mr. Gupta, there is no oxygen shortage. The State produces 800 tonnes of oxygen, of which around 200 tonnes was needed for medical purposes. With supply and distribution being an issue, an additional six tankers had been arranged.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Many police personnel who were on enforcement duty have contracted COVID-19 in the last few days. Three COVID Care Centres have been set up in the city to exclusively treat the police personnel and their family members.”