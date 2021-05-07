Bed management system fine-tuned: civic chief

One change is a stricter login process

Following several allegations of bed-blocking by officials in exchange for monetary favours and subsequent investigation by the CCB, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has incorporated some changes and fine-tuned the existing Central Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS).

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that the civic body had put in place a stricter login process. Protocols have been defined and certain actions can be taken only after authorisation from higher authorities. “We received many recommendations, and we have fine-tuned the existing system,” he said.

After the bed allotment scam came to light, the BBMP had constituted a three-member team to look into the CHBMS and plug loopholes to avoid misuse. The three-member team, comprising V. Ponnuraj, nodal officer for the State war room; Kumar Pushkar, nodal officer for CHBMS; and Vipin Singh, nodal officer for 1912 helpline; is yet to submit a report to the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

“The team was supposed to submit a report on Wednesday. However, due to various reasons, the officials were not able to do so. I have been given to understand that the team would submit the report by Thursday night,” Mr. Gupta told The Hindu and added that one of the options is putting a new system in place.