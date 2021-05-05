Bed blocking scam: Social worker, nephew held in sting operation

Nethravathy and Rohith

Bengaluru

05 May 2021 01:38 IST

Police suspect they have ties with BBMP war room personnel

While BJP legislators brought the alleged bed-allotment scam to light, the Jayanagar police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a social worker and her nephew, suspected to have contacts with the BBMP war room staff.

Considering the magnitude of the case, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant handed over the case to the Central Crime Branch police for a detailed probe.

The accused, Nethravathy, 40, and Rohith Kumar, 22, who hail from Begur, were caught after the police conducted a sting operation. A team, posing as relatives of a COVID-19 patient, approached them for beds. “They would charge anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 depending upon the financial status of the person asking for a bed,” said Harish Pandey, DCP, South.

The accused would circulate messages on WhatsApp offering to help patients to get beds. According to the police, they have contacts in the BBMP war room from where they get the allotment. “We also suspect that they have contacts within the private hospital network, which is being probed,” Mr. Pandey added. The Jayanagar police have registered a case of cheating and fraud.