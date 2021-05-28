Bed allotment scam: Two arrested

28 May 2021 07:04 IST

One of them works in the Bommanahalli war room for COVID-19 patients

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Thursday arrested two youth, one of whom works in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room, in connection with the alleged bed allotment scam. The accused have been identified as Varun Shantha Kumar, 20, employed in the Bommanahalli war room, and his friend Yeshwanth Kumar Murali, 21.

“Varun gathered details of patients and their family members who approached the war room for help, and handed them over to Yeshwanth Kumar. His friend would contact those family members, and depending on how desperate the situation was, offer to arrange for a bed at a price,” said a senior police officer.

Varun allegedly used his position in the war room to arrange for a bed. “They would share the money they took from the patients’ families.”

“We have taken custody of the accused, and are investigating their bank account details and transactions to ascertain how many patients they took advantage of,” the senior police officer added. The police are yet to determine whether more people were involved.

Since it took over the investigation, the CCB has arrested as many as 11 people in a scam where hospital beds were reportedly being blocked in the name of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in home isolation, only to be sold to other patients.

Earlier this week, they had arrested Babu, who is reportedly known to BJP MLA Satish Reddy, representing Bommanahalli. Satish Reddty was one of the MLAs who had accompanied MP Tejasvi Surya when he live-streamed an expose of the alleged scam in the South zone war room, and read out the names of 16 Muslim staff, though there was no evidence of wrongdoing on their part.