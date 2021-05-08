Bed allotment scam: Muslim youths in the lurch

08 May 2021 08:33 IST

They were told to stay away from South zone war room till police complete their probe, but not the other employees who too were questioned

The 16 Muslim youths, whose names Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya read out during his expose of an alleged bed-blocking scam on Tuesday that he live-streamed on social media, are worried about their future job prospects. They have been asked to stay away from work till the police clear their names.

After questioning the youths for two days, the police have let them go for want of evidence of their involvement, sources said.

“On Tuesday evening, police came and took only Muslims to the police station. Our mobiles were checked and we were questioned for two days before being allowed to leave,” said Syed Moin Shah, one of the people targeted.

They are among over 200 employees on the rolls of an agency contracted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the South zone war room.

Another youth, who did not wish to be named, said their company had asked them to stay away from work till the police completed the probe and assured that they will be taken back once they get a clean chit.

“We are wary of a police investigation, which we fear will target us. On the other hand, we fear losing our jobs for no fault of ours,” he said. He pointed out that others, who are also being questioned by the police, are not being asked to stay away from work. “It is like we have already become accused and we need to prove our innocence,” he added.

While the police have let them go home, they are yet to give them a clean chit.

“The investigation is at a very early stage. It is tough to either say they were involved or give them a clean chit. The process needs to be completed,” a senior official said.

Sources said police are questioning one of the youths, based on some leads, and his phone is being analysed by Cyber Crime Police.