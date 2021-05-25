Bed allotment scam: Most of 17 Muslims who lost jobs yet to be taken back

Only one of them is back at work in the South zone war room

Only one of the 17 Muslims who lost their jobs after being targeted by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in the alleged bed allotment scam, with no evidence of their involvement, has been deputed back to work in the South zone war room.

Of the remaining 16, six have refused to rejoin work, hurt and afraid that they were targeted for their religion. The rest have given letters to their employer Crystal Infosystems and Services Pvt. Ltd. seeking work, and are waiting to hear from the company.

One of them, Syed Moin Shah, told The Hindu that most of them were waiting for the firm to deploy them.

Ayesha Sheikh, who was forced to resign for protesting against the targeting of her colleagues, said the firm was calling a few people offering to post them in other war rooms, triage centres but many had not reported to work due to lower salaries and workplaces being far away. “They deputed one person to R.R. Nagar war room on Sunday. He went there, but realised that his salary in the new posting was ₹12,000 compared to ₹13,500 when he worked in the South zone war room. He refused the posting and returned home,” she said.

Shivu Naik, Manager, South zone war room for Crystal Infosystems and Services Pvt. Ltd., said the firm had not fired the 17 Muslim employees and was posting them as and when vacancies came up. “While some are working in South and R.R. Nagar war rooms, a few refused new postings citing the distance to the workplace. We will accommodate them eventually,” he said.