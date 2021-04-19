Bed allocation: Notices issued to 5 private hospitals

They failed to hand over 50% of beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients under government quota

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Sunday, slapped show cause notices on five private hospitals for failing to hand over 50% of the beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients under government quota.

After visiting Vikram Hospital on Millers Road, Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road, Baptist Hospital on Ballari Road, Columbia Asia Hospital at Hebbal, and Aster CMI Hospital at Hebbal, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed health officials to immediately issue notices. These private hospitals have 24 hours to respond to the notices.

The civic chief has warned private medical facilities to hand over 50% of the beds, else face action, including closure of the facility.

According to available information, 39 beds in Vikram Hospital and 30 in Fortis Hospital should have been earmarked for government quota. However, these hospitals had failed to do so and neither had they displayed the number of beds and details of the government quota in their premises.

Similarly, only 63 beds instead of 124 at Baptist Hospital, 15 instead of 30 beds at Columbia Asia Hospital, and 45 instead of 112 beds at Aster CMI had been handed over under government quota.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that he had directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to raid hospitals that were not providing 50% of their beds for COVID-19 patients under government quota. He ccused many private hospitals of allocating only 15% of their beds under this quota.

Mr. Gupta claimed that there was no shortage of beds, including ICU beds, or ventilators in the city.

He told reporters that the number of ICU beds had increased. “We have also started operations at Charaka Hospital, which has 150 ICU beds,” he said.

On complaints of bed blocking in private hospitals by influential persons, he said field-level teams would soon be operationalised to inspect hospitals to ensure that beds are made available to those in need.

Police constables, marshals and home guards would be deputed in graveyards and electric crematoria to prevent overcrowding.

A 60-bed capacity CCC is proposed to be set up at the Veterinary College. The BBMP officials have been directed to operationalise this facility as soon as possible.

“More CCCs are being set up for those with mild symptoms and those who are asymptomatic. We have tied up with hotels’ association and private hospitals in this regard,” he added.