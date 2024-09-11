ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification of storm water drain: BBMP places flower pots on sewage water at K-100 project in Bengaluru

Updated - September 11, 2024 03:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ambitious K-100 project involves beautification of a storm water drain

Shreyas H S
Circular flower pots placed by the BBMP inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 

Even before completion of the ambitious K-100 project, which involves beautification of a storm water drain, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has placed flower pots inside the drain filled with sewage. 

The K-100, conceptualised in 2020, aims to beautify a 9.2-km stretch of storm water drain between K. R. Market and Bellandur. The BBMP now claims that it has almost completed the project. 

A few days back, the BBMP has placed circular flower pots inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up.

According to a source close to the consultant of the project, architect Naresh Narasimhan, a sewage treatment plant was established that has the capacity to treat several litres of sewage. But in reality, sewage water is flowing continuously into the drain emanating foul smell. 

According to Amaresh S., an activist who has been monitoring the project, nearly ₹150 crore was released by the government despite only 40% of work being completed. According to the minutes of the meeting, the project should be supervised by a former judge and this has not happened, alleged Mr. Amaresh.

He further said placing flower pots shows desperation of the civic body and the people involved in the project to display that it is successful. “What is unfortunate is that the BBMP was not even able to clean the stretch where the pots were placed,” he said.

Mr. Amaresh said the BBMP so far completed only about 4 km of work properly, but is claiming that it has completed 90%. 

Naresh Narasimhan, the consultant of the project, when asked about the flower pots, said it is a ‘very sensitive issue’ and he cannot comment on the same. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath said he will find out what has happened in connection to K-100.

