GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beautification of storm water drain: BBMP places flower pots on sewage water at K-100 project in Bengaluru

The ambitious K-100 project involves beautification of a storm water drain

Updated - September 11, 2024 03:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Circular flower pots placed by the BBMP inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up.

Circular flower pots placed by the BBMP inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 

Even before completion of the ambitious K-100 project, which involves beautification of a storm water drain, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has placed flower pots inside the drain filled with sewage. 

The K-100, conceptualised in 2020, aims to beautify a 9.2-km stretch of storm water drain between K. R. Market and Bellandur. The BBMP now claims that it has almost completed the project. 

A few days back, the BBMP has placed circular flower pots inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up.

According to a source close to the consultant of the project, architect Naresh Narasimhan, a sewage treatment plant was established that has the capacity to treat several litres of sewage. But in reality, sewage water is flowing continuously into the drain emanating foul smell. 

Circular flower pots placed by the BBMP inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up.

Circular flower pots placed by the BBMP inside the drain, located in front of Shantinagar bus stand. The stretch of the drain is filled with water mixed with sewage despite a treatment plant being set up. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

According to Amaresh S., an activist who has been monitoring the project, nearly ₹150 crore was released by the government despite only 40% of work being completed. According to the minutes of the meeting, the project should be supervised by a former judge and this has not happened, alleged Mr. Amaresh.

He further said placing flower pots shows desperation of the civic body and the people involved in the project to display that it is successful. “What is unfortunate is that the BBMP was not even able to clean the stretch where the pots were placed,” he said.

Mr. Amaresh said the BBMP so far completed only about 4 km of work properly, but is claiming that it has completed 90%. 

Naresh Narasimhan, the consultant of the project, when asked about the flower pots, said it is a ‘very sensitive issue’ and he cannot comment on the same. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath said he will find out what has happened in connection to K-100.

Published - September 11, 2024 03:06 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / civic infrastructure / BBMP

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.