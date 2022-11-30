Beautician murdered by live-in partner

November 30, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old beautician was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner over a trivial row at their house at T.C. Palya in Ramamurthynagar police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased, Krishna Kumari from Nepal, a beautician, was living with her friend Santosh Dabe, 27, a hairstylist, at a rented house for the last three years.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, Santosh had a fight with Krishna and banged her head against a wall, rendering her unconscious, and escaped. Krishna had managed to call her friend Nirmala during the fight, asking for help. When Nirmala arrived, she found Krishna unconscious and rushed her to a hospital nearby, where the doctors declared her as brought dead.

The police, based on a complaint, registered a case against Santosh and are trying to track him down. A probe revealed that Santosh was fighting frequently with Krishna, accusing her of cheating on him and the police suspect that this could be the reason for the murder.

