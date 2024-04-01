Beat the boredom: Five exciting summer camps for kids in Bengaluru

April 01, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Whether your child is an adventurer at heart or a budding artist, there is a summer camp out there for them. Explore the great outdoors, unleash creativity, or even take centre stage – here is a mix of fun indoor and outdoor camps in Bengaluru to keep those little minds engaged and entertained all summer long.

Wildlife adventures

Frolic Boonies offers an unforgettable adventure where children and teens explore wildlife. They will experience jungle safaris, trekking, bird watching, elephant interactions, and more – all designed to foster a love of nature. With 15 years of experience running camps in exciting locations like Bandipur, Kenya, and the Maldives, Frolic Boonies prioritises safety and fun-filled learning. Give your child a break from screens and a chance to reconnect with the natural world. Camps start from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore. Registrations are open for 2024 – treat your child to a unique experience that will build skills and leave lasting memories.

From April 22 to 26 at Bandipur Mudumalai Wildlife Camp. Cost ₹21,000. To register, visit www.frolicboonies.com. For more information, email camping@frolicboonies.com or call 9448476888.

Sparking creativity

Utsaha Summer Camp is a platform that can spark your child’s imagination. Our program delves into the world of hands-on crafts like Boho Art, texture painting, paper craft, Indian folk art, marble painting, stencil art, and line art drawing. We provide a supportive environment where budding artists of all skill levels can flourish, fostering creative self-expression, confidence, and teamwork. Your child will even get to showcase their creations at a fun craft stand. This camp is perfect for ages six and above.

From April 3 to April 24, Mondays to Fridays from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Costs ₹4000 (including materials). For more information and registration, contact 97400 72070 or email utsaha4kids@gmail.com.

Tech talents

The FLUX Project offers a unique summer camp experience where technology and creativity meet. With age-specific programs (3-19), campers dive into arts, crafts, dance, music, yoga, gymnastics, creative writing, photography, and filmmaking. FLUX believes in fostering a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn valuable skills, build confidence, make new friends, and express themselves in exciting ways. Their emphasis on hands-on activities and social interaction makes FLUX a perfect place for young minds to thrive.

From March 25 onwards, call 9606555607 or email flux@thefluxproject.com for details about fees, registration, and timings.

Art attack

Looking for a creative outlet for your child this summer? Cut, Paste, and Concepts offers a fun-filled program designed to spark imagination and artistic expression in children ages 6 to 14. Campers will explore a variety of art forms, including clay work, paper crafting, decoupage, papier-mache, mixed media jewellery making, and DIY crafts. In a supportive and encouraging environment, they will learn new skills, develop creativity, and create unique masterpieces to take home and proudly display.

From April 8 to 26, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The three-week program costs ₹4999 (including materials), and the week-long camp is Rs 1800. For more information or to register, contact Cut, Paste, and Concepts at 8105100311.

The stage awaits

Does your child have a passion for performing? The Incredible Summer Camp offers a theatre-focused experience for ages five to 15, designed to unleash their inner superstar! Campers will dive into acting, singing, and stagecraft through engaging workshops and rehearsals, culminating in a thrilling final performance showcase. Along the way, they will build confidence, teamwork skills, and create lasting memories. Camp dates run throughout the summer with flexible options to fit your schedule.

In April and May. Pricing and registration details can be found on their website: www.advaitam.in, or you can call 95133 44121.

Acting, writing, puppetry and more

Started in 2007, Summer Express is a series of fun and intense workshops focusing on acting, writing, and visual arts by Ranga Shankara. This year, the workshops are divided into two batches. The first batch will be held between April 8 and 21. It will feature Reading, writing and breathing, a storytelling workshop by Kavya Srinivasan, Playing with shadows, a session on shadow puppetry and theatre by Anish Victor, and Discovering Yakshagana, a workshop by renowned Yakshagana artist Prasad Cherkady. The second batch will commence on April 22 and end on May 5, with Laughter laboratory, a workshop on the art of finding humour by Prithesh Bhandary and Saachi Pimprikar, and Playing, thinking, asking & being…. through theatre, a workshop by Lekha Naidu. No more than 20 children can be enrolled at each workshop and the participants will put up a 15-minute demonstration on the last day of the workshop. Along with the theatre workshops, Angela Sudharshan of Anju’s Cafe will host two three-day cooking workshops, Tiny Tastemakers and Young Chef’s Choice, for children in the age groups of 5 to 7, and 8 to 11.

Costs ₹10,000. To register, visit Ranga Shankara or bookmyshow.com

Going down the memory lane

Ashoka Summer Camp 2024 offers a wide range of forgotten and long-lost activities that one would have experienced in a summer camp from the 90s and early 2000s. Including quilling, Mehendi, Mandala, with painting, drawing, and dance, this summer camp is an opportunity to unleash your child’s creativity in a fun and engaging environment. The first batch, runs from April 1 to April 13, batch 2 follows from April 15 to April 27. Children aged 8 to 12 can participate.

Costs ₹2,500. To register, call +91 86603 62249 or visit Ashoka Shishu Vihara, Shankarapuram

(With inputs from Yemen S and Praveen Sudevan)

