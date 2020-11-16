Beat police told to check for illegal chemical units

This follows recent fire accident at a godown at Bapujinagar

Following the massive fire accident at a chemical godown at Bapujinagar, off Mysuru Road, on November 10, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has instructed beat police to step up vigil and identify chemical units in their respective areas.

In a circular issued on Saturday, Mr. Pant said the beat police, as part of an additional responsibility, would conduct survey to identify godowns and chemical units functioning in their areas. Police officials concerned should check documents and mandatory permits and whether they are following the prescribed safety measures. If the police notice any violation, the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned should bring it to the notice of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Explosives Department), BBMP, and the Department of Factories, Boilere, Industrial Safety and Health for further action, he said.

The fire created panic among residents as over 64,000 litres of inflammable chemicals went up in fumes while hundreds of barrels exploded one by one. As many as five buildings, including a plastics industry, were damaged, and six vehicles and two electricity poles were destroyed. It took Fire and Emergency Services personnel over 24 hours to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, Bijay Sundar, 30, an employee at the godown who had sustained burns, died at Victoria Hospital on Saturday. The police have booked Sajjanraj, his wife, and son for death due to negligence apart from charging them under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act.