Bear attacks five people on outskirts of Bengaluru

A videograb of the bear running past a car, on the outskirts of Bengaluru early morning on March 30, 2021. (Best quality available) Photo: Special arrangement

Bengaluru

30 March 2021 16:09 IST

A bear attacked five people on the outskirts of Bengaluru early on Tuesday morning. It first attacked a person near a godown in Kachanayakanahalli, behind Narayana Hrudalaya on Hosur Road. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Then the bear moved towards Chandapura KEB quarters. It attacked two persons near Thattanahalli in Attibele hobli and again three people in Shettahalli.

Out of the five, two suffered severe injuries and are getting treatment at a hospital, while the other three were treated at outpatient wards.

Forest Department officials said that the attacks took place when the people went out of the house to answer the call of nature or while working on the farm.

An official said, “ We received information about the movement of the animal after it was spotted by the general public near Chandapura and our staff rushed to the spot. The staff spotted the movement of the animal near Shettahalli and the bear tried to attack them but they managed to escape. After that we could not trace the animal and the search is on.”

The official further added that the bear may be seven to eight years old. “It is difficult to say from which forest it has come. There is forest on three sides - Hosur side, Jawalgiri forest attached to Tamil Nadu and Bannerghatta forest,” he added.