Be the change: Inter-school challenge to find solutions under Brand Bengaluru

November 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the occasion of Children’s Day, an ideathon and a youth leadership summit have been launched for schools by the State government through its Brand Bengaluru initiative to help the city become clean, green, and sustainable.

According to a release, Ideathon-2023 is an inter-school student innovation initiative to involve school students in providing solutions to the problems and challenges of the city. The event aims to harness the potential of young minds from schools across Bengaluru.

The challenge is open to students from Classes X to XII. Each participating school can be represented by one team of two students. The challenge is open to schools located only in Bengaluru and will accept solutions only in Kannada and English. There is no entry fee. Only the first 200 entries will be considered. Schools can register on www.youngleadersofbengaluru.com. The last date is December 5.

The grand finale will be held as part of ‘Youth Leadership Summit-2023’ scheduled to be held in January 13, 2024, where eminent personalities and achievers will share their experiences to inspire and motivate the participating students to strive for excellence and to be solution-oriented citizens, said the release.

D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, will interact with the students during the summit. Sudha Murthy, educator and author, will chair the jury and be part of the summit.

