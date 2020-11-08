BDA withdraws draft Revised Master Plan - 2031

08 November 2020 08:32 IST

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has withdrawn the draft Revised Master Plan (RMP) - 2031, with the aim of reviewing it. In a gazette notification issued on Thursday, the BDA has asked the public for suggestions that will be considered for revision.

The State government, in June 2020, had asked the BDA to revise the draft RMP by integrating various aspects, including Transit Oriented Development policy. Sources in the BDA told The Hindu that new zonal regulations would also be framed.

“Once we put it out for public suggestions, we will also seek new objections,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising