BDA urged to make public DPR on PRR

The Karnataka Kisan Congress has urged the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to make public the contents of the detailed project report (DPR) on the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) before holding consultations with farmers who would be losing land for the project on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.
Karnataka Kisan Congress president Sachin Miga in a letter to BDA Commissioner H.R. Mahdev has urged him to disclose details of the DPR to the public before holding consultations on land acquisition and compensation.
The BDA Commissioner has reportedly told that the DPR was largely related to contractors who undertake the roadworks and not related to land acquisition or payment of compensation for land-losers and this has been strongly objected by the Kisan Congress. The Kisan Congress demanded payment of compensation to farmers on the lines of payment made by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. It said it would launch an agitation if the BDA declined to make public land surveys and list of farmers who are going to lose land for the project, and demanded that the DPR be prepared based on the guidelines of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act.
The BDA has scheduled a meeting with stakeholders on September 23. The controversial project has been facing stiff opposition from the public as it would uproot over 33,000 trees and affect multiple waterbodies on the outskirts of the city.
