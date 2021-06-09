BDA told to prioritise Peripheral Ring Road project

CM tells officials to finalise tender documents

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asked Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to prioritise the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. Officials have been instructed to finalise tender documents and get clearance from the Karnataka cabinet.

The proposed eight-lane PRR project, which will connect Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road, is more than 15 years old. Successive governments have failed to take it up for reasons ranging from high cost, especially land acquisition, to protests from citizens and environmentalists. The 65.5-km project will come at a huge environmental cost as more than 33,000 trees will have to be removed.

Recently, the Board decided to opt for global competitive bidding for the project. The BDA has entrusted Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited to prepare the tender document. The State cabinet is likely to approve the project by the end of June.

The BDA is looking for private investors who are ready to bear land acquisition cost along with construction cost. As per the estimate, the project will cost more than ₹21,000 crore, including ₹15,000 crore for land acquisition.

The CM told the BDA to complete pending infrastructure projects in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, and expedite formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout. He also told officials to expedite de-silting of Bellandur and Varthur lakes as the monsoon has already started.

For the current year, the BDA is planning to mobilise ₹9,530 crore by selling corner sites, flats and other assets. Last year, it generated ₹2,066 crore in revenue, and spent ₹1,332 crore.

The CM was informed that 6,431 cases related to BDA are pending in various courts. Directions have been given to appoint lawyers to strengthen the law division of the BDA.