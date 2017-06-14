BDA to slash prices of its flats for the poor

With demand for apartments built by it dipping, Bangalore Development Authority has now decided to slash the prices of its flats for buyers from economically weaker sections and Dalit communities.

According to Bengaluru City Development Minister K.J. George, only 839 applications have been received for 3,512 apartments and villas built by the BDA. Replying to Janata Dal (S) member K.M. Shivalinge Gowda during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the prices of these apartments would be reduced by 25% for the economically weaker sections and 44% for people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Minister blamed the drop in demand for these structures on the sales notification coinciding with the currency demonetisation period which saw a lull in the real estate sector.

To ensure that economically weaker sections in Bengaluru get affordable houses that have access to transport facilities, the BDA has decided to build apartment complexes for them in the areas connected by Namma Metro, according to Mr. George.

He told the Assembly that such mass constructions were bound to reduce the cost.

This would be in addition to the ongoing scheme of building houses for the poor on government lands recovered from land sharks, he said.