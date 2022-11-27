BDA to resume construction to add two lanes to Hebbal flyover with change in design

November 27, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The resumption of work to add two lanes to the Hebbal flyover is likely to impact vehicle movement at the junction which has one of the notorious traffic bottlenecks in the city.

As per the recent decision taken by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the work, to add two lanes that was stalled in 2019 after objections by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, will be resumed in one or two weeks. A BDA official said the project would be continued with a change in design. Adding two lanes will help motorists coming from Kempegowda International Airport to the city.

“In 2019, after the BMRCL raised objections saying that adding two lanes would come in the way of the proposed Phase III metro project, the contractor was asked to stop the work,” said the official.

“Out of the 43 pillars, 10 pillars were already constructed. Other than adding two lanes to the flyover, the contractor was also tasked with the construction of a unidirectional underpass that will help motorists coming from Tumakuru Road side to move towards K.R. Puram side. This project will also be taken up in the coming days,” said the official.

The official said two lanes will be constructed parallel to the existing two lanes and the down ramp will end near Baptist Hospital linking main lanes of the road (towards Mehkri Circle).

Dismantling the loop

The official said in the coming days, the loop with two lanes that is located on the eastern part used by the motorists coming from K.R. Puram side to enter the city will be dismantled. Dismantling of the loop is likely to throw traffic out of gear as hundreds of vehicles use the two-lane loop to enter the city.

After dismantling the loop, motorists coming from the K.R. Puram side will be asked to take a U-turn under the existing flyover and take the loop (located on the left side near the park) to reach the main lanes of the flyover to enter the city.

At present, this loop is used by motorists coming from Tumakuru Road side and vehicles coming from the service road of the national highway from Esteem Mall side. Allowing traffic coming from K.R. Puram is likely to create more chaos.

A BDA official said, “In future, there is a plan to build a flyover for the benefit of the vehicles coming from K.R. Puram linking it with national highway near the bus stop located opposite the Esteem Mall, and one branch of the flyover will be linked with the mainlines of Hebbal Flyover for motorists entering the city.”

The official said for the future expansion of the Hebbal flyover, a separate tender will be floated.

Waiting for BMRCL’s consent

The BDA held discussions with the BMRCL and communicated to the agency seeking written consent for resuming the work that was stalled in 2019. The official said work would be carried out after receiving the green signal.

Meanwhile, MD of the BMRCL Anjum Parwez said, “The phase III metro line from Kempapura to J.P. Nagar will go on level two at the Hebbal flyover. This means, the alignment will go above the existing flyover. We had communicated in the past that any project of the BDA at level 1 will not obstruct the future Namma Metro corridor.”