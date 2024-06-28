GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BDA to launch digital platform for grievance redressal

The chairman says he wants to streamline the system for the benefit of the public and this is the first step towards the same

Published - June 28, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) launched a digital platform for citizens to lodge complaints and redress their grievances. The platform will also fix appointments with officials, if necessary. Otherwise, citizens find it tough to meet officials and are often at the mercy of brokers to meet the officials of the BDA. 

BDA Chairman N.A. Haris, during an interaction with reporters on Friday, June 28, said the BDA had already launched the platform and so far, 55 complaints have been received. The BDA chairman, commissioner, and a nodal officer will have access to the dashboard. 

Mr. Haris talking to The Hindu said he wants to streamline the system for the benefit of the public and this is the first step towards the same. “Through the digital platform, the citizens can register complaints/grievances. After registration of the complaints, the competent authority will analyse the complaints and if necessary, appointments with the officials will be fixed,” he said, adding the platform will be publicised in about 15 days.

The system will bring transparency in the grievance redressal mechanism at the BDA, Mr. Haris said. After a complaint is filed, the officials must attend the same and this will be monitored daily. If the complaint is not attended to, the same will be brought to the notice of the senior officials. The senior officials will press the subordinates to attend to the problem. This will also enable easy access to officials as appointments will be fixed directly on the system. 

