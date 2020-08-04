BDA to hold public consultation on PRR on August 18

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) will hold a public consultation on the controversial Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) on August 18. Environmentalists and citizens groups are up in arms against the 65-km eight-lane road project connecting Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road as it will affect an estimated 33,838 trees.
The BDA has already received criticism for taking up a project that will have such a huge environmental impact. The public consultation will be held at ‘Nityostsava’ hall in Yelahanka. The Bengaluru Urban DC and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be part of the public consultation.
In an interaction programme organised by the Namma Bengaluru Foundation on Tuesday, BDA Commissioner H.R. Mahadev said that the authority will seriously study the suggestions made by the general public and act upon them.
Participants at the interaction asked the development authority to maintain greater public consultation and transparency while implementing projects in the city.
Commissioner of Directorate of Urban Land Transport V. Manjula, who was part of the programme, said that there was a need for a comprehensive plan for guided development around PRR.
Dr. Muthukumar Arunachalam from the Institute of Wood Science and Technology advised agencies in the city to consider saving the trees at the time of conceptualising projects instead of at the later stage during the execution. The authorities have to resolve the issue of finding suitable land to transplant the trees, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath