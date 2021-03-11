BDA to hold campaign to dispose cases

11 March 2021 07:05 IST

The Authority is complying with HC order

To comply with orders issued by the Karnataka High Court, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is holding a special campaign to dispose 500 to 800 cases. The campaign will be held between March 15 and 20.

A release from the BDA stated that to facilitate the disposal of cases, all heads of various departments of the authority and other officials will take part in the campaign. The release further stated that barring legislative session and court related work, no other work, including registration of e-auction sites, will be done for six days. During the time of the campaign, entry of visitors will be restricted.

BDA Commissioner H.R. Mahadev said, “To comply with mandamus given by the High Court, we are holding a special campaign to dispose cases. Over the last 10 years, many cases are pending for disposal. The BDA received contempt notices for not obeying with court orders. It is our duty to follow the court order by disposing the cases, and the campaign helps to expedite disposal of cases. ”

