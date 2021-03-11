BDA to hold campaign to dispose cases

To comply with orders issued by the Karnataka High Court, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is holding a special campaign to dispose 500 to 800 cases. The campaign will be held between March 15 and 20.
A release from the BDA stated that to facilitate the disposal of cases, all heads of various departments of the authority and other officials will take part in the campaign. The release further stated that barring legislative session and court related work, no other work, including registration of e-auction sites, will be done for six days. During the time of the campaign, entry of visitors will be restricted.
BDA Commissioner H.R. Mahadev said, “To comply with mandamus given by the High Court, we are holding a special campaign to dispose cases. Over the last 10 years, many cases are pending for disposal. The BDA received contempt notices for not obeying with court orders. It is our duty to follow the court order by disposing the cases, and the campaign helps to expedite disposal of cases. ”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath