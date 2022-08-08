‘BDA to hand over layouts to BBMP soon’

Banashankari 6th Stage, Anjanapura, and Vishweshwaraiah Layouts will be handed over

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will hand over Banashankari 6th Stage, Anjanapura, and Vishweshwaraiah Layouts to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) once they are developed, BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath announced on Monday.

After inspecting these areas along with BDA officials, Mr. Vishwanath said, “The BDA will hand over these areas to the BBMP after constructing all basic infrastructure. We will hand over Banashankari 6th Stage, J.P. Nagar 8 and 9th Stages, and Anjanapura. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also directed us to do so”.

“Owing to various reasons, the BDA was not able to complete the development work in these areas and this led to the delay in the handover,” he added.

The BDA has identified 9,000 sites belonging to it in the city and has auctioned all this plots, Mr. Vishwanath informed reporters, while adding that this auction has brought an income of ₹3,000 crore.

Mr. Vishwanath also said that around ₹400 crore has been earmarked for the infrastructure of BDA layouts in Bengaluru South and Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituencies, and tenders have already been called for work, worth ₹200 crore.

“Similarly, the BDA is taking up an infrastructure project worth ₹450 crore in Arkavathi Layout and is also spending ₹175 crore for the expansion of the Hebbal Flyover,” he added.