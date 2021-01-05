BDA to hand over its parks to BBMP

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced that it will hand over a majority of its parks to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
A BDA release said here on Tuesday that the chairman, S.R. Vishwanath, announced the decision after a review meeting of the authority’s horticulture and forest division. In 2019, the government had decided to hand over all the lakes in the city, except Bellandur, Varthur and Veerasandra lakes, to the BBMP. Bengaluru has around 200 lakes.
The handover, which will be done in a phased manner, has been approved by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said the BDA in the release.
Barring a few parks that the BDA has developed, all others will come under the purview of the BBMP. They will be developed in future with amenities for walkers and children’s play areas. The authority is also exploring opportunities for PPP for development and maintenance of parks.
Criminal cases will be filed against those who are found misusing sites that were to be used for public purposes or civic amenities but were being used for other purposes.
