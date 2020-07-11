BDA to e-auction 300 more corner sites in next week

Bengaluru

11 July 2020 13:05 IST

The authority claims, previous bidding for 195 sites received good response and helps to generate ₹210 crore

After receiving a ‘good response’ for e-auctioning of corner sites that concluded on Friday, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced that in the next week 300 more corner sites will be e-auctioned.

In its recent e-auction of 195 cites, the BDA has managed to sell 166 sites. The sale of sites helps the cash-strapped Authority to generate ₹210.82 crore revenue. A release from the BDA stated that within three days, successful bidders have to deposit 25% of the total value of the sites that comes to around ₹52 crore.

The release said no bidding was received for 10 sites. Sale of 19 sites has been put on hold for not receiving the minimum value quoted by the Authority. Total of 2,500 people participated in the bidding process.

The officials said that earlier, the BDA was selling 50 sites per month and the target achieved was around only 40% but this time the sale has touched 85%. “This time the middle class and NRIs participated in large numbers,” stated the release.

The BDA had issued notification for e-auctioning of sites from June 20 to June 7; however, due to last hour technical snag in the procurement portal, bidding was extended twice. First till July 8 and then again till July 10. “We have held a meeting with the official of Center for E-governance on fixing technical problems. The next phase of e-auctioning will happen without any problems,” the release said.

In mid April, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced the auctioning of 12,000 BDA sites will help the state government to generate revenue of ₹15,000 crore. Many people had disputed the claim of the state government that 12,000 sites are available with the BDA. Some officials of the BDA said there are around 7,000 unsold sites available in various layouts. After his announcement, the management of the BDA took a decision to e-auction available sites in a phased manner.