BDA starts helpline for appointments

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has started helpline numbers to get members of the public to call before going to the office.

According to a release, people can call 080-23368435/23369036 or mail bda.appointment123@gmail.com.

After informing officials prior to their visit, the officers concerned will be briefed and the public will be informed over phone, the release said, adding that this is a temporary measure.

Registrations will be done as usual, but with prior appointment, it added.

