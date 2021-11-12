BDA recovers property worth ₹100 crore

Land to the extent of 4.2 acres recovered

In a drive against clearing the land encroachments, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) recovered property worth ₹100 crore.

On Thursday, officials of the authority cleared encroachment in various survey numbers of J.P. Nagar’s Avalahalli area. Land to the extent of 4.2 acres have been recovered from the encroachers.

A press release from the BDA states that in J.P. Nagar 9th phase, the authority had issued preliminary notification in 1988 and final notification in 1997 for acquisition of the land. However, some vested interests built 40 temporary sheds in the areas claiming ownership of the land. The BDA had moved court against the encroachment. The release states that the court had directed the BDA to clear the encroachment.