BDA recovers ₹300 crore worth of encroached land

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which carried out multiple drives across the city, has cleared and recovered encroached land worth over ₹300 crore.

BDA officials on Tuesday demolished illegal structures that have come up on over two acres of BDA land near Prasanna Theatre in Rajajinagar 6th phase and recovered the properties. The illegal structures cleared include five sheds and a garage. Prior to carrying out the drive, notices were served to people concerned to remove the structures. The value of the land recovered is worth ₹175 crore.

In another drive, over one acre of land was recovered near Attiguppe in Vijayanagar. Officials said the development authority had won the case in Karnataka High Court. The value of this property, where a petrol bunk had illegally come up, is ₹125 crore.