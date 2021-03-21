BDA plans to give sludge from Varthur lake to farmers

21 March 2021 07:31 IST

Officials waiting for KSPCB report to provide silt from Bellandur lake for agricultural purposes

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is planning to provide sludge excavated from Varthur lake to farmers so that they can use it as manure on their agricultural lands. The BDA claims that, as per the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) report, the sludge is fit for agricultural purposes.

“After taking up de-silting work at Varthur lake in November last year, we started receiving enquiries from farmers living in nearby villages. We will transport sludge as per the requirement of farmers who have agricultural land in a radius of five to six kilometres,” said a BDA official.

In a press release, BDA stated that interested farmers can submit their applications for sludge at its site office.

Advertising

Advertising

The development authority, on the directions of the National Green Tribunal, is currently de-silting Varthur and Bellandur lakes. According to official estimates, Varthur lake, which is spread over 434 acres, was filled with 13 lakh cubic metres of silt. Officials claim that they have removed half of the sludge with the help of heavy machinery.

“After de-silting of the lake, we dumped the sludge on the lake bed to dry up,” said the official. He added that the State government has identified two quarries at Mylasandra and Vittasandra to dump excess sludge. Together, both quarries are spread over 18 acres.

According to sources, BDA is waiting for a report from KSPCB on whether silt removed from Bellandur lake can be used as manure in agricultural land.

“The lake, which is spread to 916 acres, has 26 lakh cubic metres of silt. Of this, 10 lakh cubic metres of silt have been removed. We will provide sludge from Bellandur lake to farmers based on the KSPCB report,” the BDA official added.