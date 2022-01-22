BDA officials, staff booked for forgery in another site scam

Two senior Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials, who held the post of Deputy Secretaries, along with other staff members, have been booked by the Seshadripuram police for cheating and forgery . They allegedly helped at least four people register and procure sites in and around the city using forged documents between 2016 to 2018.

The development authority is also under investigation for the alleged rigging of its online auction of corner sites last year. Investigations by the Vigilance and Special Task Force Squad of the BDA revealed that staff had reportedly colluded with middlemen to rig the e-auctions and favour certain bidders.

The new cases of forgery and cheating predate the e-auction site scam. Based on the findings of the preliminary probe, Srinivas V.T, inspector, Vigilance and Special Task Force Squad, on Friday, filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Seshadripuram police station on Friday seeking penal action.

In his complaint, he stated that a senior BDA official, Anil Kumar, the former Deputy Secretary-III, and other BDA staffers created fake documents for a site measuring 2,400 square feet at Chandra Layout 1st Stage. This was allegedly done in collusion with middlemen in April 2018. The site was registered in the name of one Selvarani. Apart from Kumar, others named in the FIR are staffers Sanjay Kumar M. K., Muni Bacchegowda and Venkataramannappa and Supervisors Mahadevamma and Ramu D., as well as staff with the economic division.

Similarly, another site measuring 850 sq ft in Kengeri Satellite Town was registered in the name of one Chikkatayamma using forged documents by the accused in July 2016. The next year in September 2017, they registered a third site measuring 1,500 sq ft also in Kengeri Satellite Town in the name of Appayyanna, Mr. Srinivas said in his compliant.

Another former Deputy Secretary, Mangala S., has been named accused based on a complaint filed by Indramani H. of the BDA squad. She, along with Supervisor Kamalamma and other staff members, allegedly forged documents to register a 1,200 sq.ft. site at HBR Layout 1st Stage in July 2016.

The Seshadripuram police have sought more details from the complainant to initiate investigation.