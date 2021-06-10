Bengaluru

BDA officials attacked

An assistant executive engineer with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and his colleague were attacked by a group of people when they went to inspect encroachments on the sites of the proposed Shivaram Karanth Layout.

Based on a police complaint filed by BDA Assistant Executive Engineer Manjunath M., the police have taken up a case against Harish Gowda, a local resident, and others. They have been charged for damage to public property, assaulting government servants while on duty and criminal intimidation.

In his statement to the police, Mr. Manjunath said that he, along with his colleague Ramaswamy and driver Kiran Kumar, visited the sites around noon on Monday to inspect unauthorised structures in Kempanahalli village (survey no. 22), which comes in the proposed layout .

“They were roughed up by local residents in an attempt to prevent them from carrying out the survey. The accused also pelted stones at their car damaging the windshield,” said a police officer.


