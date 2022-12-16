BDA lays foundation stone for the formation of the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout in Yelahanka on December 15

December 16, 2022 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The layout will come up on 546 acres of land in 17 villages according to BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) laid the foundation stone for the formation of the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout in Yelahanka on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The layout will come up on 546 acres of land in 17 villages according to BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath. The BDA will develop the layout at the cost of ₹ 2,600 crore, and according to Mr. Vishwanath, the sites will be allocated to farmers too.

BDA will develop around 22,000 sites “The BDA has divided the work into nine packages which will be completed in 18 months. As per the Supreme Court’s order, the first phase of allotment will be to the land losers,” Mr. Vishwanath said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The proposed layout, located on the northern part of the city and around 25 km from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has been mired in controversy. The BDA had issued a preliminary notification for the formation of the layout on December 30, 2008. It was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which quashed the preliminary notification in 2014. The BDA subsequently challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The apex court cancelled the High Court order, and directed the BDA to issue the final notification for formation of the layout.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US