BDA lays foundation stone for the formation of the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout in Yelahanka on December 15

The layout will come up on 546 acres of land in 17 villages according to BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath

December 16, 2022 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) laid the foundation stone for the formation of the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout in Yelahanka on Thursday.

The layout will come up on 546 acres of land in 17 villages according to BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath. The BDA will develop the layout at the cost of ₹ 2,600 crore, and according to Mr. Vishwanath, the sites will be allocated to farmers too.

BDA will develop around 22,000 sites “The BDA has divided the work into nine packages which will be completed in 18 months. As per the Supreme Court’s order, the first phase of allotment will be to the land losers,” Mr. Vishwanath said.

The proposed layout, located on the northern part of the city and around 25 km from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has been mired in controversy. The BDA had issued a preliminary notification for the formation of the layout on December 30, 2008. It was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which quashed the preliminary notification in 2014. The BDA subsequently challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The apex court cancelled the High Court order, and directed the BDA to issue the final notification for formation of the layout.

