BDA land regularisation plan, if approved, may come at a cost

Owners of unauthorised buildings on lands notified by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the formation of layouts will have to pay for regularisation, if the government’s plan takes off.

The State government, on Thursday, announced its decision to set up a Cabinet sub-committee to look into ways to regularise unauthorised constructions in BDA layouts in the city. Though lands have been notified and acquired by the BDA, it has not taken possession of the same. As a result, though the BDA has titles of these land parcels, many citizens have taken possession of sites formed here.

Property consultants have criticised the latest regularisation scheme and said the government was once again proposing it to raise revenue. “The Cabinet sub-committee must make clear what constitutes an unauthorised construction. It must also fix parameters for regularisation, apart from the fee,” said a property consultant.

B.R. Nanjundappa, former councillor and president of the Shivaram Karanth Farmers and Property Owners’ Association, pointed out that the BDA itself had been issuing no-objection certificates and approving land conversion. Members of the Cabinet sub-committee — Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Revenue Minister R. Ashok — maintained that this was a “good initiative”. However, Mr. Ashok conceded that there could be legal hurdles. “The sub-committee will consult legal experts and discuss the issues,” he said.

This is not the first time the State government has attempted such an exercise. In 2015, it first proposed to regularise around 3,700 acres of ‘encroachments’ spread across 68 BDA layouts. It was put on the back burner after legal experts pointed out that this regularisation would amount to denotifying the land.

A year later, the BDA revived the proposal in the hope of raising ₹5,000 crore by collecting betterment fees for regularisation to fund the steel flyover. The proposal was again put on hold after the government was forced to drop the project, following citizens’ protest.