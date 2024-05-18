BDA installs board at CA site warning trespassers of legal action

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now put up a board at its Civic Amenities (CA) site at Gitanjali Layout, warning trespassers of initiating legal action. This development comes after The Hindu reported about the installation of a Ganesha idol at the BDA owned site by a recently formed citizens’ forum.

The Gitanjali Citizens’ Forum (GCF) installed the idol on Saturday, May 11, holding a ceremony. The forum also collected money from the local residents living in the vicinity. The forum argued that the idol was installed to protect the land from being grabbed, and it was earmarked for a temple.

According to the BDA Act, “The authority should not sell, or otherwise dispose of any area reserved for the public parks and playgrounds and civic amenities, for any other purpose and any disposition so made shall be null and void.” The Act also states that the Authority shall have the power to lease, sell or otherwise transfer any area reserved for civic amenities for the purpose for which such area is reserved.

About two months ago, the BDA fenced the plot and installed a signboard at the site stating that the property belongs to the authority, ostensibly to protect the CA site from land grabbers. Despite this board was put up, and the forum went ahead with the plan.

The BDA put up a new board on Friday (May 17) that read, “This land (area) bearing survey number 63/1 located Thippasandra village in Varthur hobli at Bengaluru East taluk is the property of the BDA. The trespassers will face legal action.”

A resident of the layout talking to The Hindu said the BDA, by putting up a board, is acknowledging that its property was trespassed and termed it a welcome move.