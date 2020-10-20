BDA increases fees for change of khata

It has also enhanced fees for application, registration and penalty for vacant sites

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has increased application and registration fees of flat and site purchase and penalties, including the vacant site penalty. It has also increased the fee for change of khata and maintenance fee, which is collected along with property tax.

A senior official in the BDA told The Hindu that the move was done for “resource mobilisation”. “These fees and penalties were last revised in 2016,” the official said.

Vacant site penalty for a site with dimension 30×40 has been increased from the existing ₹80,000 to ₹1,20,000. For a site measuring more than 40×60 and less than 50×60, the vacant site penalty has been increased from ₹2,50,000 to ₹3,75,000. BDA has also introduced maintenance fees of ₹300 per month for 50×60 and ₹250 for 40×60 sites. The maintenance fees will be collected along with the property tax.

B.M. Shivakumar, president, Jayaprakash Narayan Vichara Vedike and an RTI activist, said that BDA should not have increased the penalty and application fee at a time when people were financially severely hit.

“They have nearly doubled fees and penalties. This was unwarranted at this time. BDA should mobilise resources through effective maintenance and management of its resources, clearing encroachments and other means and not by increasing fees and penalties. This will hit middle class people a lot,” he said.

‘Provide basic facilities’

Suryakiran A.S. of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open-Forum urged the BDA to first provide basic facilities before imposing and increasing vacant site penalty. “BDA is charging high penalty but not providing any basic facility, including water and sanitary lines and transport. Secondly, people buy sites as an investment. After buying, they are made to pay such penalties and fees amounting to lakhs per year over and above the property and other taxes,” he said.