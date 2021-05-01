BDA gets a new chief

01 May 2021 06:53 IST

Rajesh Gowda took charge on April 30 following the retirement of H.R. Mahadev

The State government has appointed Rajesh Gowda as the Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) after H.R. Mahadev retired from service on Friday. Mr. Gowda will also hold the post of Managing Director, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) as concurrent charge. After taking charge on Friday evening, he held a meeting with BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath and other senior officials of the Authority.

