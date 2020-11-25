Bengaluru

BDA gets a new chairman

S.R. Vishwanath, BJP MLA representing Yelahanka constituency, has been appointed chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority, according to a government notification. He is in his third term as a member of the State Legislative Assembly.

