BDA floats PRR tender for the second time

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has issued a fresh tender for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.

Earlier, the authority floated a tender in April, but eventually the process was scrapped as there was no clarity on fixing compensation for acquiring land and investors sought more time to “study” the project.

On Sunday, the BDA issued the tender notification for constructing the 74-km PRR line, connecting Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road.

The project will be taken up under the public-private partnership model. The private investor has to bear the land acquisition cost also.

To implement the eight-lane road project, the BDA has notified more than 2,500 acres of land.

An official of the BDA said, “We had written to the State government on the land acquisition cost. The Cabinet has to decide on the matter”.

The farmers, whose land has been notified for the project, are demanding compensation as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

On the other hand, the officials have been maintaining that as per a Supreme Court order, the BDA Act applies for fixing compensation but landowners are not agreeing to it as it would be low.

The BDA had also contemplated fixing the 2018-19 guidance value as the base to fix the compensation package. The issue will be resolved at the level of the Chief Minister.