BDA finally floats tender for rejuvenation of Bellandur lake

After being reprimanded by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for failing to rejuvenate Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has finally floated a tender for desilting, rejuvenation and development of Bellandur lake with an estimated project cost of ₹250 crore.

For Varthur lake, the authority is likely to float a tender in three days with an estimated project cost of ₹150 crore.

BDA Commissioner G.C. Prakash told The Hindu that it would take one year to desilt and rejuvenate the lakes. “A tender has been floated for desilting and other related works of rejuvenation. We have already taken measures to drain out sewage water. There is close to 50 lakh cubic meter of silt in the lake that has to be removed. As part of the rejuvenation, strengthening tank bund, parks, walkways and other beautification works will be taken up.”

Frothing and fire in the highly polluted Bellandur lake has often made headlines, even internationally. The poor state of lakes and the apathy shown by the authorities concerned has caused much outrage among citizens.

After taking up suo motu cognisance of environmental degradation of lakes, NGT pulled up the State government for failing to take up corrective measures. The NGT had directed the government to deposit ₹500 crore in an escrow account and imposed a penalty of ₹75 crore for failing to follow its directives.

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde, who is heading a committee for rejuvenation of Bellandur lake appointed by the National Green Tribunal, said, “Our committee has made several recommendations to the NGT on rejuvenation, including a deadline for fencing the area, clearing the encroachment of lake, bund development and taking up de-silting work by March-end. Now, by floating the tender, the BDA has followed the orders issued by the NGT.”

Silt for free

Mr. Prakash said that the BDA has come out with a notification to provide silt free of cost to farmers and brick manufacturing units.

“Depending on the demand from farmers, we will provide the silt that can also be used as manure in agricultural fields. Interested farmers can make their own transport arrangements or else we are ready to provide transportation facility to the outskirts of Bengaluru,” he said.

The BBMP has identified five quarries for dumping the silt removed from Bellandur lake. Varthur lake has 35 lakh cubic metres of silt.