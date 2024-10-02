GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BDA files cases of cheating and forgery against family of eight

They forged documents to register BDA property and avail loans of ₹5 crore using these documents

Published - October 02, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Special Task Force of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday, October 1, filed a cheating and forgery case against eight members of a family that had forged documents to register a BDA property and availed a loan of ₹5 crore from different banks 11 years ago.

The BDA vigilance officials came to know about the forgery now and filed a complaint with the Seshadripuram police seeking legal action.

Based on the complaint filed by Manjunath D.R., Police inspector, Vigilance & STF BDA Head Office, the police have charged the accused under section 120 (Concealing design to commit offence), 149 (unlawful assembly) 406 (criminal breach of trust ) 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for cheating) against the accused, which includes siblings and two of them are children of one of the accused. The police have also booked president of a cooperative society for approving crores of rupees of loan without due diligence.

According to the complainant, the BDA had acquired 5.04 acres of land for the development of HBR Layout in 1985 and handed over to BDA in 1987.

Out of the total 5.04 acres of land, 2.16 acres of land were acquired by the government from Puttannashetty, who died later, but his six children created fake documents and got the property registered in their name at the Kacharakanahalli sub-registrar office in July 2013. One of the accused identified as Sridhar had even given a gift deed of the property to his two sons Anil Kumar and Sunil Kumar who using the property availed a loan from different banks worth total ₹5 crore.

This has incurred huge loss to the BDA and leagal action should be initiated against the accused including four sons and two daughters of Puttannashetty, Mr. Manjunath said in his complaint.

The bank officials including Chidambaram Cooperative Bank and IDFC Bank, Koramangala branch, failed to do their due diligence while sanctioning crores of rupees of loans, which are part of the cheating and forgery, Mr. Manjunath said in his complaint.

