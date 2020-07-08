Bengaluru

BDA extends bidding for corner sites till July 10

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has extended the date of bidding for e-auction of corner sites for the second consecutive day. It will now close on July 10 in some categories.

The BDA had issued a notification on June 17 to auction over 200 corner cites in various layouts in the city, with July 7 being the last day. However, on Tuesday, the e-procurement portal facilitating the bidding process developed technical snags, following which the development authority extended the deadline to July 8.

It has now extended the deadline till 6 p.m. on July 10 in three phases.

For auction numbers from 4,739 to 4,801, the bidding ended on July 8. For numbers 4,802 to 4,869, bidding has been extended to 6 p.m. July 9.

Bidding for numbers 4,870 to 4,946 will close at 6 p.m. on July 10.

