BDA draws brickbats as auction of corner sites goes for a toss

Online bidding for coveted corner sites of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) was disrupted on Tuesday on account of technical snags. The problem occurred during the last hour of bidding on the e-procurement portal, forcing the authority to postpone the deadline for bids from Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday (July 8).
The BDA had opened the e-auction from June 20 to auction close to 200 corner sites in various layouts in the city. Bidding was scheduled to end on July 7 at 6 p.m.
Around 2,000 people had registered for the bidding process. However, just half-an-hour before closing the auction, the e-procurement portal developed a technical snag.
Upset bidders posted images of the blank page of the portal on social media. One bidder, who shared his experience on social media, said: “BDA does not have minimum common sense to maintain good server capacity for closure of bids.”
BDA officials said that the system developed technical snags as hundreds of people started bidding at the same time. The development authority’s PRO Gireesha L.P. said that the commissioner, after a meeting with officials, extended the deadline. He said that the e-procurement portal is handled by the State’s centre for e-governance.
In mid-April, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had said that auctioning of 12,000 BDA sites will help generate ₹15,000 crore in revenue for the State government. After his announcement, the BDA took a decision to auction corner sites in H.S.R. Layout, Banashankari, Sir M. Visvesvaraya and other layouts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath