BDA complexes: Developer under scanner

CM Bommai to review projects of shopping complexes under the same developer

The government is considering if development of BDA shopping complexes in Bengaluru should be continued with the same developer despite work being halted by the company in 2019 on one of such complexes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed Legislative Council as he promised to review the various projects under the same developer.

Responding to a question from Congress member U.B. Venkatesh on the development of BDA complexes, including one in Indiranagar on PPP mode that has left about 26 traders in the lurch, the Chief Minister said Embassy Developers had been awarded contract for development of BDA complexes in the city in a joint venture.

Earlier, Mr. Venkatesh stated that 26 traders in the Indiranagar complex had promptly paid rent even during COVID-19, but had faced a lot of inconvenience due to redevelopment. “Provide them at least alternative place,” he said. He also pointed out that the complex was earning ₹ 75 lakh as rent before the redevelopment was taken up, and about 75 % of the traders had vacated after the works had started.